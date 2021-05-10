Occidental Petroleum's loss narrows as crude prices rebound

May 10 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N posted a smaller first-quarter adjusted loss from the previous three months on Monday, boosted by higher crude prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions lifted fuel demand.

The oil and gas producer said adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders stood at $136 million, or 15 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $610 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.