Occidental Petroleum's Dividend Could Be at Risk as Oil Prices Slide

Sharply lower oil prices and a huge debt load may prompt Occidental Petroleum to cut its dividend and possibly even eliminate the $800 million in annual preferred dividends that it pays Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The company is vulnerable to a dividend cut because of its high debt levels stemming from a much-criticized $55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum last year. Crude oil, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, was down $7 on Monday, to $34.28 a barrel. Prices of Occidental debt were also sharply lower Monday.

If crude oil prices continue to decline, it is possible that Occidental (ticker: OXY) could eliminate both its common dividend and the $800 million in annual preferred dividends that it pays to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK. A) on $10 billion of preferred stock with an 8% annual dividend rate.

“Occidental needs to cut its dividend,” analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt wrote in a client note Monday. The analysts added that the “explosion in leverage and risk of volume declines make dividend untenable in our view.”

The analysts continued: “Collapse in crude only further stresses the company’s balance sheet while the aggregate dividend payout of $2.8 billion hampers flexibility to stave off steep volume declines which will cause leverage to expand further.”

Shares of Occidental were down 33%, to $17.34 on Monday, lifting the yield on the stock to 18%.

Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate cut his rating on Occidental on Monday to Neutral from Buy and reduced his price target to $30 from $75, according to FactSet. Occidental last month declared its regular dividend of 79 cents per quarter.

Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub expressed support for dividend on the company’s recent fourth-quarter earnings conference call, saying the company has “flexibility” with its cost structure “to continue to pay our dividend.”

Occidental appears to be on the verge of reducing costs. In a statement, the company said Monday: “As global commodity prices have declined sharply in recent days, we are prepared to reduce our spending if the current environment does not improve. We are monitoring the situation closely and retain the flexibility to adjust our budget if needed.”

Occidental is one of the most highly leveraged energy producers among its peers. It had more than $38 billion of long-term debt at the end of 2019, up from $10 billion before the Anadarko deal. Occidental’s debt exceeds that of the much larger Chevron (CVX), which had $27 billion of debt at the end of 2019.

The Anadarko deal is proving to be an albatross for Occidental. It was pushed by CEO Hollub over the objection of many shareholders and the company restructured the deal to avoid a shareholder vote—enraging holders like T. Rowe Price, who called the move poor corporate governance. Hollub’s view was that the deal was so important to Occidental that the company could not risk rejection in a vote. Activist investor Carl Icahn, who holds about 2% of the company’s shares, has also been critical of the deal.

Occidental stock now stands at its lowest level since 2003, and the company’s market value has collapsed to $15 billion. The stock traded in the high $60s last April before news of Occidental’s interest in buying Anadarko.

The company’s debt prices, which had held steady even as the stock declined, cracked on Monday, with the 4.4% bonds due in 2049, down 35 points, or 40%, to 52 cents on the dollar, raising the yield to 9.1%. That $750 million issue was part of a debt package issued in August to help finance the Anadarko deal. Occidental still has investment-grade debt ratings from both Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s.

Berkshire CEO Buffett moved to provide $10 billion of preferred stock to help finance the deal last spring. At first, it looked like a coup for Berkshire, given the lofty 8% dividend and warrants to buy Occidental stock. But that Berkshire preferred is now probably worth less than its face value after the steep decline in the company’s stock and bonds.

There has been speculation that Occidental’s stock drop could prompt Chevron or Exxon Mobil (XOM) to buy the entire company.

The Tudor Pickering analysts doubt that scenario, writing: “We continue to avoid the equity and view the name as worst positioned in the large cap space in this environment. Additionally, we do not think the majors would be interested in acquiring the company as the balance sheet has essentially become a poison pill.”

