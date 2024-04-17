Occidental Petroleum (XTRA:OPC) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 66.34

The average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum (XTRA:OPC) has been revised to 66.34 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 62.91 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.88 to a high of 86.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from the latest reported closing price of 65.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPC is 0.34%, a decrease of 14.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 796,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 243,716K shares representing 27.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224,129K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 80,993K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,449K shares, representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 22.26% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 54,291K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,601K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 24.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,715K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,639K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 17.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,128K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,949K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 17.80% over the last quarter.

