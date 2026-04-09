Occidental Petroleum (XTRA:OPC) Price Target Increased by 15.54% to 52.64

The average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum (XTRA:OPC) has been revised to 52,64 € / share. This is an increase of 15.54% from the prior estimate of 45,56 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38,20 € to a high of 65,31 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.50% from the latest reported closing price of 50,37 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an decrease of 620 owner(s) or 35.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPC is 0.15%, an increase of 35.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.34% to 762,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 264,941K shares representing 26.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 79,473K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,846K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 15.04% over the last quarter.

H&H International Investment holds 13,173K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,556K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,731K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,659K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPC by 0.74% over the last quarter.

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