Occidental Petroleum Up As Warren Buffett Adds Stock

(RTTNews) - Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) are up more than 4% Tuesday morning following billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed addition of $44 million of Occidental Petroleum stock.

This raised Berkshire's stake in the energy company to 16.4%.

OXY is at $61.79. It has traded in the range of421.62-$74.04 in the past 1 year.

