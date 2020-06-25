Occidental Petroleum to Write Down as Much as $9 Billion in Assets

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to record a sizable impairment charge during the second quarter. The oil giant currently estimates that it could take an after-tax impairment charge on its oil and gas properties in the range of $6 billion to $9 billion. That will likely result in the company posting a steep loss during the period.

While Occidental didn't provide too many details on the expected writedown in its filing, a portion likely relates to last year's $55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. The company paid a hefty premium for Anadarko at the time, which included outbidding a rival offer from Chevron (NYSE: CVX) by $5 billion. With oil prices slumping significantly since it bought Anadarko, the acquired assets are no longer as valuable as they were when Occidental made that deal.

Image source: Getty Images.

This writedown will be Occidental's second this year. The company also recorded a $1.4 billion impairment charge during the first quarter relating to its ownership stake in MLP Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES), which it acquired when it bought Anadarko. On top of that, Occidental wrote down the value of its oil and gas properties by $580 million. As a result of these charges and lower oil prices, Occidental posted a $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter. That number will likely widen considerably in the second quarter.

These writedowns might not be the last ones for Occidental. The company warned that if the currently challenging oil market environment continues or worsens, it might take additional impairment charges.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.