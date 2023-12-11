News & Insights

Occidental Petroleum to buy CrownRock in $12 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 11, 2023 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum OXY.N said on Monday it would buy Permian basin-based energy producer CrownRock in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $12 billion.

Occidental said it would finance the purchase with $9.1 billion of new debt, the issuance of about $1.7 billion of common equity and the assumption of CrownRock's $1.2 billion of existing debt.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

