Occidental Petroleum' shareholders bar climate proposal from activist investors

HOUSTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Occidental's OXY.N shareholders on Friday voted against a proposal by activist investor group Follow This to extend the company's current commitments to reduce its carbon emissions.

More than 80% of the shareholders backed the board's recommendation to keep current targets set by the U.S. oil producer, during the company's annual meeting on Friday.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

