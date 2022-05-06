US Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum' shareholders bar climate proposal from activist investors

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Occidental's shareholders on Friday voted against a proposal by activist investor group Follow This to extend the company's current commitments to reduce its carbon emissions.

HOUSTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Occidental's OXY.N shareholders on Friday voted against a proposal by activist investor group Follow This to extend the company's current commitments to reduce its carbon emissions.

More than 80% of the shareholders backed the board's recommendation to keep current targets set by the U.S. oil producer, during the company's annual meeting on Friday.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular