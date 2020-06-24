US Markets
Occidental Petroleum sets deadline for bids on Wyoming, Colorado properties

Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

HOUSTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N has asked for bids by July 1 for properties it is selling in Wyoming and Colorado assets, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Wednesday.

Wyoming's Office of State Lands and Investment will hold a public hearing early next week to decide if it will bid on the land, Gordon said.

Occidental is the largest private landowner in Wyoming and is mainly focused on development in the Powder River Basin. It acquired the property with the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum last year.

