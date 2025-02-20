Occidental Petroleum Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 80 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 19.4%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of 74 cents per share.

GAAP loss in the reported quarter was 32 cents per share against earnings of $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings in 2024 were $3.46 per share, down 6.5% year over year from $3.70 reported in 2023.

Total Revenues of OXY

Total revenues were $6.83 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 billion by 4.2%. The top line decreased 9.2% year over year due to lower contributions from its Chemical and Midstream & Marketing segments.



Total revenues in 2024 were $26.88 billion, down 7% from $28.91 billion reported in 2023.

OXY’s Q4 Segmental Details

Oil and Gas revenues totaled $5.62 billion in the reported quarter, up 3.7% year over year.



Chemical revenues amounted to $1.21 billion, down 1.2% year over year.



Midstream & Marketing revenues of $141 million plunged 77.7% year over year.

Production & Sales of OXY

Total production volume was 1,463 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d). The metric was near the upper end of the company’s production guidance of 1,430-1,470 Mboe/d. Permian and Rockies & Other Domestic volumes exceeded the midpoint of the guided range, which contributed toward strong average daily production volumes.



Total sales volume was 1,463 Mboe/d, up 19.7% from the year-ago period.

OXY’s Realized Prices

Realized prices of crude oil decreased 11.6% year over year to $69.73 per barrel on a worldwide basis. Realized natural gas liquids prices increased 4.15% year over year to $21.80 per barrel globally.



Natural gas prices declined 32.9% year over year to $1.26 per thousand cubic feet.

Highlights of OXY’s Q4 Release

Occidental reported strong fourth-quarter production, due to strong contribution from Permian assets. Rockies & Other Domestic average daily production volumes in the fourth quarter were 325 Mboe/d, up 14% year over year, which also contributed toward overall strong volumes.



OxyChem’s income dropped sequentially due to lower realized polyvinyl chloride pricing and lower seasonal fourth-quarter demand across most of its product lines.



Interest and debt expenses increased 32.4% to $327 million from $247 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position of OXY

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Occidental had cash and cash equivalents of $2.13 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had long-term debt (net of current portion) of $24.97 billion compared with $18.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company retired $0.5 billion in debt in the fourth quarter and completed the near-term debt retirement commitment of $4.5 billion.



OXY generated nearly $11.7 billion of operating cash flow in 2024 compared with $11.65 billion in 2023.



Total capital expenditure was $7.01 billion in 2024 compared with $6.27 billion in the year-ago period.

OXY’s Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, OXY expects production of 1,370-1,410 Mboe/d. Output from the Permian Resources segment is anticipated at 745-765 Mboe/d. Occidental expects international production volumes for first-quarter 2025 in the range of 221-227 Mboe/d.



Exploration expenses are estimated to be $60 million and interest expenses to be $320 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Zacks Rank of OXY

Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Releases

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 by 16%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN's 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, implying an increase of 1.7% in the past 60 days. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.63% in the trailing four quarters.



TotalEnergies SE TTE posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.90 (€1.78) per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by 1.6%. The bottom line declined 12% from the year-ago figure of $2.16 (€2.02).



TTE's long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $8.02, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.22%.



Chevron Corporation CVX reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 and down from the year-ago adjusted profit of $3.45.



CVX's long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 10.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $10.79, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.36%.

