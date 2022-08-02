Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum Q2 Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) posted net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 of $3.56 billion or $3.47 per share compared to a loss of $97 million or $0.10 per share in the previous year.

The latest quarter after-tax items affecting comparability of $315 million included $174 million of derivative gains and $140 million of gains on early debt extinguishment.

Adjusted income attributable to common stockholders for the latest quarter was $3.2 billion or $3.16 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales for the quarter were $10.74 billion up from $6.01 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular