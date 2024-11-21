Occidental Petroleum price target raised to $78 from $77 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to $78 from $77 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Occidental posted a solid quarter, with EPS beating Street estimates by 33%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The price target increase reflects lower cost assumptions, the firm says.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OXY:
- Occidental Petroleum price target lowered to $58 from $59 at UBS
- Occidental Petroleum price target lowered to $65 from $77 at Susquehanna
- Occidental Petroleum Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Occidental expects Permian production growth for next 3-5 years
- Occidental says evaluating multiple 2035 activities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.