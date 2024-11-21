Occidental Petroleum price target raised to $78 from $77 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to $78 from $77 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Occidental posted a solid quarter, with EPS beating Street estimates by 33%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The price target increase reflects lower cost assumptions, the firm says.

