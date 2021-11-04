US Markets
Occidental Petroleum posts third-quarter profit on higher oil prices

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HOUSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY.N posted earnings per share of $0.65 per diluted share in the third quarter, driven by higher commodity prices in the period, the company said in a filing.

