Occidental Petroleum posts third-quarter profit on higher oil prices

HOUSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY.N posted earnings per share of $0.65 per diluted share in the third quarter, driven by higher commodity prices in the period, the company said in a filing.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.