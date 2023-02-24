Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 27. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative surprise of 1.6%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have been driven by strong production from its domestic assets. Lower-than-expected production from the Permian Basin in fourth-quarter is anticipated to be more than offset by strong production in the Gulf of Mexico and Rockies region.



Occidental’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the ongoing share repurchases. The repayment of outstanding debts would also reduce capital servicing costs and boost margins.



Fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a strong contribution from OxyChem. Fundamentals in the caustic soda market also remain supportive.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter crude oil production is pegged at 656 thousand barrels of oil per day. For natural gas, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at 1,754 thousand cubic feet per day. Occidental expects total production of 1,200-1,260 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and 556-590 MBOE/d output from Permian Resources.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share and total revenues are pegged at $1.83 per share and $8.65 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 23.7% and 8%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Occidental’s Earnings ESP is +0.96%.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

