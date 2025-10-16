Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $41.04, moving -2.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

The oil and gas exploration and production company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Occidental Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 10, 2025. On that day, Occidental Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.67 billion, indicating a 6.72% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $26.64 billion, which would represent changes of -35.84% and -0.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.09% decrease. As of now, Occidental Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.24, which means Occidental Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

