Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $44.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.31% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Occidental Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.82%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.48 billion, indicating a 5.83% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $26.69 billion, indicating changes of -33.82% and -0.69%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Occidental Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.48% decrease. Occidental Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Occidental Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.54, so one might conclude that Occidental Petroleum is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 228, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

Before you invest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.