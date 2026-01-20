Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $42.24, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 6.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 58.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6 billion, down 12.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion, which would represent changes of -35.55% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.58% decrease. Currently, Occidental Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Occidental Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.32 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.9 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.