Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $60.07, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company witnessed a loss of 4.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 8.99% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.83, marking a 22.06% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.17 billion, showing a 6.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

OXY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $29.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.54% and +0.88%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.23% lower. At present, Occidental Petroleum boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Occidental Petroleum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.71.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

