Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ending at $50.66, denoting a -1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had lost 10.56% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Occidental Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.98, signifying a 16.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.78 billion, reflecting a 5.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $28.78 billion, signifying shifts of -1.08% and -0.48%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.95% downward. Right now, Occidental Petroleum possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Occidental Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.02, so one might conclude that Occidental Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.