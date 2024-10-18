Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ended the recent trading session at $51.66, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

The oil and gas exploration and production company's stock has dropped by 0.6% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.84, showcasing a 28.81% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.53 billion, indicating a 1.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $28.05 billion, indicating changes of -6.49% and -3.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower within the past month. Occidental Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Occidental Petroleum is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.76 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

