Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

In the case of Occidental Petroleum Corp, the RSI reading has hit 26.5 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 41.0, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 33.5, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 31.2, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 50.4. A bullish investor could look at OXY's 26.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.04 per share, with $71.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.70. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day.
The OXY RSI information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other oversold energy stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Selling Puts For Income
Y shares outstanding history
FFBC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.