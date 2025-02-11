Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ending at $48.61, denoting a +0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company have depreciated by 8.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Occidental Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 18, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 9.46% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.13 billion, indicating a 5.25% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.82% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Occidental Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Occidental Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.53 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

