Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $60.08, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 1.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Occidental Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Occidental Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.28 billion, down 32.19% from the year-ago period.

OXY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $29.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -48.24% and -19.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Occidental Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Occidental Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means Occidental Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that OXY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

