Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $35.36, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 16.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OXY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 177.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.47 billion, up 97.02% from the year-ago period.

OXY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $24.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +140.66% and +52.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OXY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 45.09% higher within the past month. OXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OXY has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.13, which means OXY is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

