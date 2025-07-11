Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $46.31, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

Shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company have appreciated by 2.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. On that day, Occidental Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.96%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.43 billion, indicating a 6.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $26.55 billion, indicating changes of -34.68% and -1.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.08% upward. As of now, Occidental Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Occidental Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.45 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

