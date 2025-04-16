Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $38.45, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had lost 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.73, signifying a 12.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.04 billion, up 17.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.18 per share and a revenue of $28.86 billion, representing changes of -8.09% and +7.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Occidental Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Occidental Petroleum is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.31, which means Occidental Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

