Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $62.78, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Occidental Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.93, up 815.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.74 billion, up 62.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $37.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +310.98% and +41.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher within the past month. Occidental Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Occidental Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

Also, we should mention that OXY has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

