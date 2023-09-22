Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $62.89, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Occidental Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Occidental Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 63.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion, down 25.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $28.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -59.36% and -23.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% higher within the past month. Occidental Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Occidental Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.

We can also see that OXY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

