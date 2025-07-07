Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $43.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 2.96% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 65.05% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.45 billion, down 6.28% from the year-ago period.

OXY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.3 per share and revenue of $26.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.53% and -1.27%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Occidental Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.94% upward. As of now, Occidental Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.08. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.33.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

