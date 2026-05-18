Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OXY broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

OXY could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider OXY's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on OXY for more gains in the near future.

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Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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