Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ended the recent trading session at $56.50, demonstrating a +2.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 6.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 400%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.18 billion, reflecting a 11.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $24.96 billion, indicating changes of +156.11% and -1.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Occidental Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Occidental Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.49.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OXY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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