Occidental Petroleum Nears $10 Bln Sale Of OxyChem Unit: Report

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is in advanced discussions to sell its chemical division, OxyChem, in a deal valued at approximately $10 billion, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential sale would mark the largest divestiture in Occidental's ongoing strategy to streamline operations and reduce its substantial debt burden. The company has been actively shedding assets over the past several years as part of this effort.

An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.