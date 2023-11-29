Occidental Petroleum in talks to buy Permian producer CrownRock - WSJ

Recasts paragraph 1, adds background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum OXY.N is in talks to buy CrownRock in a deal that could value the company well above $10 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sources told Reuters in September that the private equity-backed company, which is led by Texas billionaire businessman Timothy Dunn, had initiated discussions with investment banks about hiring advisers to run a sale process that will kick off by early 2024.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

