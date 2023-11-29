News & Insights

US Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum in talks to buy Permian producer CrownRock - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 29, 2023 — 10:14 pm EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum OXY.N is in talks to buy CrownRock in a deal that could value the company well above $10 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sources told Reuters in September that the private equity-backed company, which is led by Texas billionaire businessman Timothy Dunn, had initiated discussions with investment banks about hiring advisers to run a sale process that will kick off by early 2024.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.