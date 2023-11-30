News & Insights

Occidental Petroleum In Talks To Buy CrownRock: Reports

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is in talks to acquire CrownRock L.P. , Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. CrownRock could be valued more than $10 billion for the deal, it added.

Occidental, a hydrocarbon explorer and petrochemical maker, came out as the top contender to buy CrownRock, an oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin.

The offer of Occidental is backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

