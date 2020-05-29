US Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum holders reelect board, increase shares and authorize Berkshire warrants

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Occidental Petroleum Corp shareholders on Friday reelected all 11 directors, and approved issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure.

HOUSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N shareholders on Friday reelected all 11 directors, and approved issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure.

The votes were the first by shareholders tied to the oil and gas producers' $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum last year. The directors elected include three associates of activist investor Carl Icahn and authorized share warrants awarded to Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N under a financing deal.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((liz.hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713-210-8513;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular