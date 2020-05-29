Occidental Petroleum holders reelect board, increase shares and authorize Berkshire warrants

HOUSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N shareholders on Friday reelected all 11 directors, and approved issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure.

The votes were the first by shareholders tied to the oil and gas producers' $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum last year. The directors elected include three associates of activist investor Carl Icahn and authorized share warrants awarded to Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N under a financing deal.

