US Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum holders elect board, increase shares and authorize Berkshire warrants

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Occidental Petroleum Corp shareholders on Friday elected all 11 directors, approved the issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure, the first shareholder votes on last year's $38-billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

By Liz Hampton

May 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N shareholders on Friday elected all 11 directors, approved the issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure, the first shareholder votes on last year's $38-billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Directors elected include three associates of activist investor Carl Icahn, who opposed the Anadarko deal. Shareholders also authorized share warrants awarded to Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N under a financing deal.

The company did not disclose vote tallies during the meeting.

Occidental posted a $2.2-billion first-quarter loss from write downs and the about 45% collapse in oil prices this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It may need to swap shares for debt to reduce the cost of financing the deal, an ill-timed bet on rising shale oil production and prices.

The company has slashed its dividend by 86% and spending nearly in half, and asked employees to bid for job buyouts. This week, Anadarko investors sued Occidental, alleging it concealed its inability to weather collapsing oil prices.

Occidental has been paying dividends to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.Nin shares in lieu of cash, a move to help relieve strain on its balance sheet.

Shareholders authorized the company to issue 400 million shares in part to give it a means of continuing to pay preferred dividends in stock, and potentially to swap shares for its debt.

Last year, Berkshire helped finance the Anadarko deal by buying $10 billion in preferred shares. Friday's vote also authorized the issue to Berkshire of warrants for up 80 million common shares.

This month, planned sales of Occidental’s Algerian and Ghanaian oil holdings to France’s Total SA fell through. CEO Vicki Hollub said those assets would be marketed to other companies.

Global crude futures LOCc1 were trading around $34.83 a barrel on Friday.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

((liz.hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713-210-8513;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular