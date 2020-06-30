US Markets
Occidental Petroleum extends deadline for Wyoming, Colorado land

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Occidental Petroleum Corp has given the state of Wyoming until July 8 to bid on the company's land and minerals properties in Wyoming and Colorado, the Wyoming governor's office said.

Wyoming plans to hold a public hearing before it decides if it will bid on the properties, a spokesman for the governor said on Tuesday. Occidental acquired the land and minerals with its 2019 purchase of Anadarko Petroleum.

Occidental's initial deadline to submit bids was July 1.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

