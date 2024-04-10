News & Insights

Occidental Petroleum Expects To Resume Gulf Of Mexico Production In Coming Days

April 10, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) revealed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that that company delivered another quarter of strong operational performance which enabled the company to overcome an ongoing third party outage in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The total company production is expected to remain within the guidance range for the first quarter of 2024.

On November 16, 2023, Occidental had temporarily halted certain operations in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. However, Occidental is awaiting instructions from the system operator to restart production following successful pipeline testing. It is pending final regulatory approvals.

The production start-up in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to commence in the coming days.

