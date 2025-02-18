OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Earnings Results: $OXY Reports Quarterly Earnings

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM ($OXY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $6,837,000,000, missing estimates of $7,124,603,296 by $-287,603,296.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Insider Trading Activity

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 508 institutional investors add shares of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 743 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $50,000 on 10/25.

