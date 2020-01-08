Occidental Petroleum cut workforce 'significantly' after Anadarko buy

Adds details of job cuts, background

HOUSTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum CorpOXY.N has reduced its workforce "significantly" following the acquisition last year of rival Anadarko Petroleum, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has started layoffs after it cut staff through a voluntary program, spokeswoman Melissa Schoeb said in an emailto Reuters, without specifying the number of job cuts.

Occidental has been selling assets and cutting costs since its it outbid Chevron Corp CVX.N for Anadarko, taking on $40 billion in debt. It plans to slash spending by 40% this year and cut back on production goals to meet dividend and debt payments, it disclosed in November when it released third-quarter financial results.

"Occidental's integration team identified the jobs we need to successfully and safely operate our business and achieve our synergy goals," Schoeb said, adding that it will "provide assistance through the process" to employees.

Layoffs could happen this week, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email from Chief Executive Vicki Hollub.

Employees in the OxyChem division and Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico business would be spared layoffs, according to the email.

Schoeb did not respond to questions about the internal email.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Richard Chang)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.