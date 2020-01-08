US Markets

Occidental Petroleum cut workforce 'significantly' after Anadarko buy

Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Occidental Petroleum has reduced its workforce 'significantly' following the acquisition last year of rival Anadarko Petroleum, the company said on Wednesday. The company has started layoffs after it cut staff through a voluntary program, spokeswoman Melissa Schoeb said.

"Occidental’s integration team identified the jobs we need to successfully and safely operate our business and achieve our synergy goals," Schoeb said, adding that it will "provide assistance through the process" to employees.

The company did not give a figure for the employee reductions.

