Occidental Petroleum could cut 2020 spending on coronavirus impact

By Jennifer Hiller and Arathy S Nair

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Friday the company is ready to cut spending this year if oil markets continue to be roiled by global coronavirus fears.

"As global commodity prices have declined sharply in recent days, we are prepared to reduce our spending if the current environment does not improve," Hollub said on a call with analysts.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and retain the flexibility to adjust our budget if needed."

Occidental plans to spend between $5.2 billion and $5.4 billion, well below the $6.36 billion it spent last year.

Calling dividends a defining character of the company, Hollub said she was committed to keeping it intact despite analysts' calls to save cash by reducing the payout.

"We remain focused on maintaining our dividend," Hollub said, citing its oil-hedging program and pledge to keep capital costs low.

Occidental said it has the flexibility to bring down its cost to continue paying its dividend, but will not take on debt.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts said the management would need to cut budget by more than $1 billion to live within cash flow after paying dividends, if oil prices remain in the mid-to-high $40 a barrel range.

"The more prudent move would be to cut the dividend to give the company breathing room given the leverage profile," the brokerage said.

U.S. crude prices have fallen about 27% this year and was trading at $44.64 a barrel on Friday as the global spread of the coronavirus along with a slowdown in China compounded demand fears.

Occidental said it has initiated business continuity plans and built scenarios to deal with the outbreak and could even allow production to fall "a little bit" if crude prices stayed low.

The company has been aggressively cutting costs by laying off staff and selling assets to pay down its $38.54 billion debt pile following its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 30 cents per share, much larger than the 19 cent loss analysts had expected, partly due to higher interest expense.

It also took more than $1.7 billion in impairment and other charges in the fourth-quarter results.

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.8% on Friday morning, amid a broader drop in energy stocks. It was trading down less than a percent at $31.58 at 12:48 ET.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Arun Koyyur)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.