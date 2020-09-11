Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OXY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -98.73% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.19, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXY was $10.19, representing a -79.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.85 and a 13.22% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

OXY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OXY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$14.19. Zacks Investment Research reports OXY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -329.5%, compared to an industry average of -17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OXY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OXY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OXY as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 13.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OXY at 4.23%.

