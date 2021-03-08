Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OXY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OXY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXY was $31.23, representing a -3.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.52 and a 266.55% increase over the 52 week low of $8.52.

OXY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OXY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$17.09. Zacks Investment Research reports OXY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.1%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OXY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OXY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OXY as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 112.27% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of OXY at 6.94%.

