Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OXY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that OXY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.12, the dividend yield is .13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXY was $31.12, representing a -12.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.75 and a 84.41% increase over the 52 week low of $16.88.

OXY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). OXY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports OXY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 153.39%, compared to an industry average of -22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oxy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OXY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OXY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Pacer Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (SLT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 27.54% over the last 100 days. PXE has the highest percent weighting of OXY at 5.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.