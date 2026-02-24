Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant (OXY.WS) Price Target Increased by 23.93% to 31.05

The average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:OXY.WS) has been revised to $31.05 / share. This is an increase of 23.93% from the prior estimate of $25.06 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.25 to a high of $40.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of $30.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY.WS is 0.04%, an increase of 42.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.60% to 10,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 5,691K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Philip James Wealth Mangement holds 1,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 557K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 468K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Skaana Management holds 435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 22.69% over the last quarter.

