Occidental Petroleum Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):

-Earnings: $0.63 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.78 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.65 in Q3 vs. -$4.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $836 million or $0.87 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $6.82 billion in Q3 vs. $3.28 billion in the same period last year.

