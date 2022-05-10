Occidental Petroleum Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):

Earnings: $4.68 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.35 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.65 in Q1 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.03 per share Revenue: $8.53 billion in Q1 vs. $5.48 billion in the same period last year.

