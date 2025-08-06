Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

August 06, 2025 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $288 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $992 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $6.456 billion from $6.879 billion last year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $992 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $6.456 Bln vs. $6.879 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.