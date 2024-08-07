News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

August 07, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $992 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $993 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $6.817 billion from $6.702 billion last year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $992 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.817 Bln vs. $6.702 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.